19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction 2 CaCO3(s) + 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 CaSO4(s) + 2 CO2(g) can be used to remove SO2(g) from the gases produced by industrial processes. Using the standard free energy values given below,
ΔG°f, CaCO3(g) = −1129.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, O2 (g) = 0
ΔG°f, CaSO4(g) = −1322.0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f, CO2(g) = −394.4 kJ/mol
Is the reaction, in principle, a feasible method of removing SO2(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is a feasible method of removing SO2(g)
B
The reaction is not a feasible method of removing SO2(g)