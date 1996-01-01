The reaction 2 CaCO 3 (s) + 2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 CaSO 4 (s) + 2 CO 2 (g) can be used to remove SO 2 (g) from the gases produced by industrial processes. Using the standard free energy values given below,

ΔG° f, CaCO3 (g) = −1129.1 kJ/mol

ΔG° f, SO2(g) = −300.1 kJ/mol

ΔG° f, O2 (g) = 0

ΔG° f, CaSO4 (g) = −1322.0 kJ/mol

ΔG° f, C O2(g) = −394.4 kJ/mol