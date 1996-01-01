14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The organic liquids toluene (C7H8) and cyclohexane (C6H12) are combined to form a solution. Toluene and cyclohexane are both nonpolar so they are completely miscible. In the solution formation, compare the entropy of the system to the separate pure liquids.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The entropy of the system is greater than the entropy of the separate liquids.
B
The entropy of the system is less than the entropy of the separate liquids.
C
The entropy of the system is close to zero compared to the separate pure liquids.
D
The entropy of the system is the same as the entropy of the separate liquids.