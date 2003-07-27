1. Intro to General Chemistry
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
The recommended acetaminophen suspension dosage for infants is 14 mg/kg body weight. If an acetaminophen suspension contains 70 mg/0.67 mL, how much should be given to a 12 lb infant? (Assume two significant figures)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.67 mL
B
0.86 mL
C
2.4 mL
D
0.73 mL