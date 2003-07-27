1. Intro to General Chemistry
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solar power is produced from sunlight striking Earth. It strikes the Earth, which is approximately 186,000,000 square miles, at a rate of 1.447 kW per square meter. Solar energy collectors can convert 10% of it into useful power. If humans use a total of 17 TW (terawatts), what percentage of Earth should be covered with solar energy collectors to provide sufficient power?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.47 %
B
1.86%
C
0.02%
D
16.3 %