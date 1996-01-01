7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the partial pressure of NO and Kr in air at 1.23 bar if their mole fractions are 5.00 x10-7 and 1.14x10-6 respectively.
Calculate the partial pressure of NO and Kr in air at 1.23 bar if their mole fractions are 5.00 x10-7 and 1.14x10-6 respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PNO = 1.52x10-5 bar, PKr = 3.65x10-4 bar
B
PNO = 1.45x10-7 bar, PKr = 7.48x10-6 bar
C
PNO = 9.31x10-5 bar, PKr = 1.45x10-5 bar
D
PNO = 6.15x10-7 bar, PKr = 1.40x10-6 bar