7. Gases
Partial Pressure
7. Gases Partial Pressure
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following scenario. A warehouse had a carbon monoxide leak and it was measured that the concentration of CO in the warehouse is 115 ppm. Calculate the partial pressure of CO in the warehouse if the atmospheric pressure is 0.950 atm.
Consider the following scenario. A warehouse had a carbon monoxide leak and it was measured that the concentration of CO in the warehouse is 115 ppm. Calculate the partial pressure of CO in the warehouse if the atmospheric pressure is 0.950 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.61x10-5 atm
B
2.15x10-4 atm
C
1.09x10-4 atm
D
6.12x10-5 atm