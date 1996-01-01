3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
2CuS(s) + 3O2(g) → 2CuO(s) + 2SO2(g)
Initially, the reaction mixture contains 3.0 mol CuS and 4.0 mol O2. How many moles of the excess reactant remains after the reaction has occurred completely?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.67 mol O2
B
0.67 mol CuS
C
0.33 mol O2
D
0.33 mol CuS