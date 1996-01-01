3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rubidium metal reacts with iodine gas as described in the following equation:
2Rb(s) + I2(g) → 2RbI(s)
Initially, the reaction mixture contains 45.2 g Rb and 92.3 g I2. How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the reaction has occurred completely?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
17.0 g Rb
B
50.4 g I2
C
8.48 g Rb
D
25.2 g I2