14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
14. Solutions Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the statement that best explains why Br– has a weaker ion-solvent interaction than F–.
Choose the statement that best explains why Br– has a weaker ion-solvent interaction than F–.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The density of Br is greater than the density of F.
B
Br reacts with solvents faster than F.
C
Br– has a larger mass than F–.
D
Br– has a larger ionic radius than F–.
E
The ionization energy of Br is smaller than F.