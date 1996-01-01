8. Thermochemistry
Thermochemical Equations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
H2(g) and Cl2(g) were placed in a sealed container and allowed to react and produce HCl(g). 2.3 mol of each gas was placed in the container initially at 23.2 °C. Determine the temperature of HCl. Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
89.6 °C
B
56.9 °C
C
105.6 °C
D
711.5 °C