15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate constant for the decomposition of hydrogen iodide (HI) at 25 °C is 1.60×10−3 M−1•s−1.
2 HI → H2 + I2
How long would it take for the concentration of HI to fall from 0.156 M to 0.0956 M?
The rate constant for the decomposition of hydrogen iodide (HI) at 25 °C is 1.60×10−3 M−1•s−1.
2 HI → H2 + I2
How long would it take for the concentration of HI to fall from 0.156 M to 0.0956 M?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2240 s
B
2650 s
C
2531 s
D
2180 s