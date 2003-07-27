1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A nickel has a thickness of around 1.95 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of nickel on top of each other on the Earth's surface, calculate the height of the stack (in km)?
A nickel has a thickness of around 1.95 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of nickel on top of each other on the Earth's surface, calculate the height of the stack (in km)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.20x1018 km
B
1.17x1018 km
C
6.02x1017 km
D
3.09x1017 km