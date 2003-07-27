1. Intro to General Chemistry
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sunlight has a power density of 2.0 kW/m2 in a sunny location. This can be converted by photovoltaic solar cells into electricity with 23% efficiency. Calculate the square meter of solar cells needed to meet the energy requirement of a typical home that uses 467 kWh of electricity per month. (Assume that electricity can be generated from the sunlight for 7.5 hours per day)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23 m2
B
4.5 m2
C
9.0 m2
D
2.0 m2