18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Various stages of the titration of a weak base, NH3, with a strong acid, HBr, are depicted by the following set of four diagrams. Br– ions and water molecules have been excluded for simplicity.
What is the pH of the solution at the equivalence point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH < 7
B
pH = 7
C
pH > 7