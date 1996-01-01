7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.00-L closed vessel contains 2.75 g of acetone (C3H6O) with a vapor pressure of 282 mmHg at 30°C. Determine if there will be any liquid present in the vessel. If so, calculate the mass of the liquid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, there is 2.60 g of liquid acetone present in the vessel.
B
Yes, there is 0.148 g of liquid acetone present in the vessel.
C
No, there is no liquid acetone present in the vessel.
D
Cannot be determined