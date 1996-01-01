18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the pH of a 0.500 L solution of 0.15 M lactic acid-0.25 M sodium lactate buffer before and after 0.0050 mol NaOH is added. Assume the volume of X is negligible. The pKa of lactic acid is 3.86.
pH before = 4.08; pH after = 4.13
pH before = 4.24; pH after = 3.92
pH before = 3.52; pH after = 3.72
pH before = 2.49; pH after = 2.17