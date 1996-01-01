11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the statement that correctly describes the C—C bonds in naphthalene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All of the C—C bonds in naphthalene have equal bond length.
B
All of the C—C bonds in naphthalene have equal strength.
C
All of the C—C bonds in naphthalene are identical.
D
All of the above
E
None of the above