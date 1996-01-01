11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For molecules such as xylene, it is possible to draw four distinct structures, yet only three different compounds actually exist. Why?
i. ii. iii. iv.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because ii. and iv. are resonance structures.
B
Because iii. and iv. differ only by one bond.
C
Because i. and iii. are resonance structures.
D
Because i. and ii. differ only by one bond.
E
Because ii. and iv. are identical.
F
Because i. and iii. are identical.