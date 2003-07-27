1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Valproic acid is a drug used to treat epileptic seizures and manic episodes in bipolar disorder. The usual adult dosage of valproic acid is 15 mg/kg of body weight. Determine the dose of valproic acid (in mg units) for a 200 lb individual.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1000 mg
B
1125 mg
C
1364 mg
D
1453 mg
E
1512 mg