1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density of Geometric Objects
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fullerene is an allotrope of carbon whose molecule consists of carbon atoms connected by single and double bonds so as to form a closed structure, with fused rings of five to seven atoms.
Buckminsterfullerene is a type of fullerene that has a density of 1.65 g/cm³. The diameter of one molecule 1.1 nm. Calculate the mass of one molecule of buckminsterfullerene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.54x 10−20 g
B
5.96x 10−22 g
C
1.15 x 10−21 g
D
6.97x 10−22 g