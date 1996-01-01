1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Geometric Objects
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A concentration of 100 mg H2S per kilogram of air can already cause various respiratory symptoms. What is the mass of H2S present in a 4.0 × 5.5 × 3.5 m room that is contaminated with that concentration of H2S? Assume that the density of air is 0.001225 g/cm3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1×10–4 mg
B
1.1×104 mg
C
9.4×10–3 mg
D
9.4×103 mg