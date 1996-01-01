3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion in methanol (CH3OH) solution is shown below:
CH3Cl(alc) + OH–(alc) → CH3OH(l) + Cl–(alc)
A 500 mL solution of NaOH is prepared by dissolving 0.350 g of NaOH in methanol. On the other hand, a 500 mL methyl chloride solution was prepared by dissolving 0.400 g of CH3Cl in methanol. Determine the limiting reagent when equal volumes of the two solutions are mixed. Assume that the reaction goes to completion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3Cl
B
OH–
C
No limiting reactant.