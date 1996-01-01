3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
Limiting Reagent
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol is a fuel that is made from renewable sources and produces less carbon dioxide than traditional fossil fuels. Calculate what mass of carbon dioxide gas is produced when 13.5 g ethanol undergoes complete combustion with 45.0 g oxygen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.8
B
30.4
C
38.7
D
41.3