8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure. When 0.65 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 247 J of work on the surroundings. Determine the values of ΔH and ΔE for this process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH = 0.42 kJ; ΔE = 0.65 kJ
B
ΔH = 0.32 kJ; ΔE = 0.63 kJ
C
ΔH = 0.65 kJ; ΔE = 0.40 kJ
D
ΔH = 0.65 kJ; ΔE = 0.25 kJ