16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium state for the reaction X2 + Y2 ⇌ 2 XY is depicted in the following image.
Which rate constant, kr or kf, is bigger? Explain.
A
The rate constant, kf, is smaller than kr because the equilibrium constant of the reaction is less than 1.
B
The rate constant, kf, is bigger than kr because the equilibrium constant of the reaction is greater than 1.
C
The rate constant, kf, is equal to kr because the equilibrium constant of the reaction is equal to 1.