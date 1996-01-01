12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
Hybridization
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four pairs of hybrid orbitals are shown below with the bond angles indicated. Determine the type of hybridization for each pair.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) none, (ii) sp2, (iii) sp, (iv) none
B
(i) sp3, (ii) sp2, (iii) sp, (iv) none
C
(i) none, (ii) none, (iii) sp2, (iv) sp
D
(i) none, (ii) sp3, (iii) sp2, (iv) sp