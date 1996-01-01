12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following species NH2-, H2O, and FH2+. Based on the series of species given, identify the formulas for the analogous species of the elements of period 4.
A
GeH2-, H2As, SeH2+
B
SiH2-, H2P, SH2+
C
PH2-, H2S, ClH2+
D
AsH2-, H2Se, BrH2+