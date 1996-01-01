3. Chemical Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An organic compound only consists of C, H, and O. What is its empirical formula if 0.263 g of sample is combusted and produces 0.750 g of CO2 and 0.276 g of H2O? What is its molecular formula if its molar mass is 462 g/mol?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
empirical formula = C30H54O3
molecular formula = C10H18O
B
empirical formula = C30H54O3
molecular formula = C30H54O3
C
empirical formula = C10H18O
molecular formula = C30H54O3
D
empirical formula = C10H18O
molecular formula = C10H18O
