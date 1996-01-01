2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal cube made out of pure iron has a side length of 3.50 cm. Iron has a density of 7.874 g/cm3 at room temperature. Calculate the number of iron atoms in the cube.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.59×1025 Fe atoms
B
4.58×1022 Fe atoms
C
3.64×1024 Fe atoms
D
5.45×1023 Fe atoms