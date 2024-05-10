General Chemistry
Determine the weaker base between the two. Explain why.
HO− or Cl−
HO−;
It is the weaker base because its corresponding acid (H2O) is stronger.
Cl−;
It is the weaker base because its corresponding acid (HCl) is stronger.
Neither of the two;
The two conjugate bases are similar in strength since the atoms bonded to H (of the corresponding acids H2O and HCl) are both electronegative.
The two conjugate bases are similar in strength since their corresponding acids (H2O and HCl) are strong.