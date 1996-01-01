18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
A solution is created by mixing 0.20 M Ni(CH3COO)2, 0.30 M HNO3 and 0.20 M H2S.
(i) Will NiS precipitate out of the solution? (Kspa NiS = 3.2)
(ii) If the pH of the solution is increased to 7 using a phosphate buffer, will NiS precipitate out of the solution?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) NiS will not precipitate
(ii) NiS will precipitate
B
(i) NiS will precipitate
(ii) NiS will precipitate
C
(i) NiS will precipitate
(ii) NiS will not precipitate
D
(i) NiS will not precipitate
(ii) NiS will not precipitate
