A solution is created by mixing 0.20 M Ni(CH 3 COO) 2 , 0.30 M HNO 3 and 0.20 M H 2 S.

(i) Will NiS precipitate out of the solution? (K spa NiS = 3.2)

(ii) If the pH of the solution is increased to 7 using a phosphate buffer, will NiS precipitate out of the solution?