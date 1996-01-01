15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
15. Chemical Kinetics Reaction Mechanism
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The contact process, a method for manufacturing sulfuric acid, has the following mechanism:
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g) Faster, reversible
SO3(g) + H2SO4(l) → H2S2O7(l) Slow, rate-determining
H2S2O7(l) + H2O(l) → 2H2SO4(l)
The overall reaction for the process has the following experimental rate law: Rate = k[SO2]2[O2].
Is the mechanism given above consistent with the experimental rate law?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes
B
No
C
Cannot be determined
D
None of the above