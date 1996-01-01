15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mechanism for the decomposition of A in an aqueous solution is described in the following equations:
A(aq) + OH−(aq) → B(aq) + H2O(l)
B(aq) → C(g) + OH−(aq)
If HCl is added to the solution, what will happen to the rate of the overall reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of the overall reaction will increase.
B
The rate of the overall reaction will decrease.
C
The rate of the reaction will remain the same.
D
Cannot be determined