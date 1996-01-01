6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The pictures show three different substances, A2X, B2X, and C2X, dissolved in water at the molecular level. (Water molecules have been left out for simplicity.) Which substance is the weakest electrolyte?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A2X
B
B2X
C
C2X