Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Electrolytes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Electrical current flows through a solution of HBr in water, but not through a solution of HBr in ethyl acetate (CH3CO2CH2CH3). What does this observation tell you about the existence of HBr in water and ethyl acetate?
A
Water is polar and allows the dissociation of HBr into its ions. While ethyl acetate is nonpolar and does not allow the dissociation of HBr into its ions. Therefore, HBr in water conducts electricity but HBr in ethyl acetate does not.
B
Water is polar and does not allow the dissociation of HBr into its ions. While ethyl acetate is nonpolar and allows the dissociation of HBr into its ions. Therefore, HBr in ethyl acetate conducts electricity but HBr in water does not.
C
Water is polar and allows the dissociation of HBr into its ions. While ethyl acetate is nonpolar and does not allow the dissociation of HBr into its ions. Therefore, HBr in ethyl acetate conducts electricity but HBr in water does not.
D
Water is nonpolar and allows the dissociation of HBr into its ions. While ethyl acetate is polar and does not allow the dissociation of HBr into its ions. Therefore, HBr in ethyl acetate conducts electricity but HBr in water does not.