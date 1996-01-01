13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a 350 mL evacuated flask, a cube-shaped crystal of an alkali metal with an edge length of 0.936 mm was vaporized. The vapor pressure that resulted was 13.7 mmHg at 789 °C. It is well known that the metal has a body-centered cubic structure. Determine the density in g/cm3 of the solid and vapor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
density of solid = 0.613 g/cm3
density of vapor = 1.44×10−6 g/cm3
B
density of solid = 8.20×10−10 g/cm3
density of vapor = 1.44×10−6 g/cm3
C
density of solid = 0.613 g/cm3
density of vapor = 0.613 g/cm3
D
density of solid = 5.37×10−3 g/cm3
density of vapor = 5.37×10−3 g/cm3
