The compound 1-hexene (C 6 H 12 ) reacts with water to form 2-hexanol (C 6 H 14 O): C 6 H 12 + H 2 O → C 6 H 14 O. In an experiment, 10.0 mL of 1-hexene (d = 0.673 g/mL) is reacted with 6.0 mL of water (d = 1.00 g/mL), resulting in 7.8 mL of 2-hexanol (d = 0.810 g/mL). Calculate the percent yield of the reaction.