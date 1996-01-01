3. Chemical Reactions
Percent Yield
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The compound 1-hexene (C6H12) reacts with water to form 2-hexanol (C6H14O): C6H12 + H2O → C6H14O. In an experiment, 10.0 mL of 1-hexene (d = 0.673 g/mL) is reacted with 6.0 mL of water (d = 1.00 g/mL), resulting in 7.8 mL of 2-hexanol (d = 0.810 g/mL). Calculate the percent yield of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
77.3%
B
61.6%
C
89.2%
D
42.5%