Molecular Polarity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the compounds that will have a net (nonzero) dipole moment. Justify your answer and show the direction of each.
(i) AsCl5
(ii) Fluoromethane, CH3F
(iii) SeCl6
(iv) SF2
A
(i) AsCl5 has a net dipole moment. Cl is more electronegative than As and because it has a trigonal bipyramidal geometry, the dipole moments are not canceled out.
(iii) SeCl6 has a net dipole moment. Cl is more electronegative than Se and because it has an octahedral geometry, the dipole moments are not canceled out.
B
(i) AsCl5 has a net dipole moment. Cl is more electronegative than As and because it has a trigonal bipyramidal geometry, the dipole moments are not canceled out.
(ii) Fluoromethane, CH3F has a net dipole moment. F is more electronegative than C and H and because it has a tetrahedral geometry, the dipole moment is not canceled out.
C
(ii) Fluoromethane, CH3F has a net dipole moment. F is more electronegative than C and H and because it has a tetrahedral geometry, the dipole moments are not canceled out.
(iv) SF2 has a net dipole moment. F is more electronegative than C and H and because it has a tetrahedral geometry, the dipole moments are not canceled out.
D
(ii) Fluoromethane, CH3F has a net dipole moment. F is more electronegative than C and H and because it has a tetrahedral geometry, the dipole moment is not canceled out.
(iii) SeCl6 has a net dipole moment. Cl is more electronegative than Se and because it has an octahedral geometry, the dipole moments are not canceled out.
