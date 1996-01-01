13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The overall polarity of a molecule is the net sum of the individual bond polarities within a molecule. The compound CH3CCl2CCH3 has three possible structures, two of them are polar overall and one is not. Identify the polar and nonpolar structures. Provide your reasoning.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For the polar structure, the dipole arrows are pointing in the same direction so they are not canceled out. For the nonpolar structure, the dipole arrows are pointing in the opposite direction so the dipole arrows cancel out.
B
C
