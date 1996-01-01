6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Activity Series
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Activity Series
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following half-reactions are arranged from most reactive to least reactive.
Br2 (l) + e–→ 2 Br– (aq)
Cu+ (aq) + e– → Cu (s)
Mo3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Mo(s)
Li+ (aq) + e– → Li (s)
i) Identify the strongest oxidizing agent
ii) Identify the strongest reducing agent?
iii) Will the following reaction proceed? Mo3+ (aq) + Cu (s) → Mo(s) + Cu+ (aq)
The following half-reactions are arranged from most reactive to least reactive.
Br2 (l) + e–→ 2 Br– (aq)
Cu+ (aq) + e– → Cu (s)
Mo3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Mo(s)
Li+ (aq) + e– → Li (s)
i) Identify the strongest oxidizing agent
ii) Identify the strongest reducing agent?
iii) Will the following reaction proceed? Mo3+ (aq) + Cu (s) → Mo(s) + Cu+ (aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Cu, ii) Li, iii) Yes
B
i) Li, ii) Br2, iii) No
C
i) Br2, ii) Li, iii) No
D
i) Br2, ii) Cu, iii) Yes