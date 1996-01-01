3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
The process of CAD welding involves copper (II) oxide and aluminum reacting: 3 CuO(s) + 2 Al(s) → 3 Cu(s) + Al2O3. Calculate the mass of Al needed to react with 6.4 g of CuO and the mass of Cu formed, assuming the reaction goes to completion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mass of Al = 1.5 g; Mass of Cu = 5.1 g
B
Mass of Al = 0.32 g; Mass of Cu = 4.6 g
C
Mass of Al = 1.3 g; Mass of Cu = 6.9 g
D
Mass of Al = 2.4 g; Mass of Cu = 8.8 g