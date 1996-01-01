3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
70PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction 2 A + B → 3 C + 2 D, fill the table below with the missing values. If a value for a reactant is given, provide the correct values for both products and the other reactant. If a value for a product is given, provide the correct values for both reactants and the other product.
For the reaction 2 A + B → 3 C + 2 D, fill the table below with the missing values. If a value for a reactant is given, provide the correct values for both products and the other reactant. If a value for a product is given, provide the correct values for both reactants and the other product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C