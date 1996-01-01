8. Thermochemistry
8. Thermochemistry Heat Capacity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two solid objects, X and Y, were raised to a temperature of 150 ºC, Afterwards, each object was separated and placed in beakers with 500 g of water at 5.0 ºC. Object X raises the temperature of water by 5.3 ºC while object Y raises the temperature of water by 4.7 ºC. Identify the object with the larger specific heat.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Object X has a higher specific heat.
B
Object Y has a higher specific heat.
C
Both objects have equal specific heat.
D
No conclusion can be made about their specific heat.