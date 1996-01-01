8. Thermochemistry
Heat Capacity
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boiling point of a sample is 16 °C. A room-temperature (25 °C) surface is significantly cooled when the liquid form of the sample under pressure is sprayed on it. Which of the following statements is true based on this information?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The specific heat of the liquid form is lower than that of the gas due to a higher level of the heat content of the liquid.
B
The specific heat of the gas form is lower than that of the gas due to a lower level of the heat content of the liquid.
C
The specific heat of the liquid form is greater than that of the gas due to a lower level of the heat content of the liquid.
D
The specific heat of the gas form is greater than that of the gas due to a higher level of the heat content of the liquid.