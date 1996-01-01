6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
112PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the change in cell voltage when the ion concentrations in the half-cell of the cathode is increased by a factor of 100 for the following voltaic cell.
Calculate the change in cell voltage when the ion concentrations in the half-cell of the cathode is increased by a factor of 100 for the following voltaic cell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The change in cell voltage will be 0.920 V
B
The change in cell voltage will be 0.118 V
C
The change in cell voltage will be 0.0592 V
D
The change in cell voltage will be 0.0296 V