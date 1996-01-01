6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
111PRACTICE PROBLEM
A voltaic cell has the following reaction: 2 Cu+(aq) + Cd(s) → 2 Cu(s) + Cd2+(aq). Will the addition of water to the half-cell of the anode decrease, increase, or have no effect on the cell emf?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The addition of water to the half-cell of the anode will decrease the cell emf
B
The addition of water to the half-cell of the anode will increase the cell emf
C
The addition of water to the half-cell of the anode will have no effect on the cell emf