19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assuming that ethane (C2H6) behaves as an ideal gas, determine the change in entropy when the volume of 3.90 g of C2H6 decreases from 1.95 L to 1.08 L at a constant temperature of 298 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−3.68×10−1 J/K
B
3.68×10−1 J/K
C
−6.37×10−1 J/K
D
6.37×10−1 J/K