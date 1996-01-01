19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
A process must have an increase in total entropy, or ΔStotal = ΔSsys + ΔSsurr > 0 for a spontaneous process, in order to be considered spontaneous. The equation ΔSsurr = −ΔH°/T further relates the entropy change in the surroundings, ΔSsurr, to the enthalpy change for the process.
Calculate ΔSsurr at 298 K for the fermentation of glucose that produces ethanol.
C6H12O6(s) → 2 C2H5OH(l) + 2 CO2(g)
ΔG° = −228.6 kJ/mol
ΔS° = 540 J/K•mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
423 J/K
B
227 J/K
C
123 J/K
D
236 J/K