A process must have an increase in total entropy, or ΔS total = ΔS sys + ΔS surr > 0 for a spontaneous process, in order to be considered spontaneous. The equation ΔS surr = −ΔH°/T further relates the entropy change in the surroundings, ΔS surr , to the enthalpy change for the process.

Calculate ΔS surr at 298 K for the fermentation of glucose that produces ethanol.

C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) → 2 C 2 H 5 OH(l) + 2 CO 2 (g)

ΔG° = −228.6 kJ/mol

ΔS° = 540 J/K•mol