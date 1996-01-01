12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) are used in tracer applications wherein they are released in one location and then their concentration is measured at a different place. One application is to observe air movement and trace the flow of pollutants. Hexafluoropropylene (CF3CFCF2) is one example of PFCs which is a very potent greenhouse gas because of its long lifetime in the atmosphere. Draw the complete Lewis structure of Hexafluoropropylene and determine the bond angles around each carbon center.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
From left to right: tetrahedral, 109.5°; linear, 180°; linear, 180°
B
From left to right: tetrahedral, 109.5°; tetrahedral, 109.5°; tetrahedral, 109.5°
C
From left to right: tetrahedral, 109.5°; trigonal planar, 120°; and trigonal planar, 120°