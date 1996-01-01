Perfluorinated compounds (PFCs) are used in tracer applications wherein they are released in one location and then their concentration is measured at a different place. One application is to observe air movement and trace the flow of pollutants. Hexafluoropropylene (CF 3 CFCF 2 ) is one example of PFCs which is a very potent greenhouse gas because of its long lifetime in the atmosphere. Draw the complete Lewis structure of Hexafluoropropylene and determine the bond angles around each carbon center.