19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
138PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrolysis of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to adenosine diphosphate (ADP) is an important reaction in the production of energy to do work or drive chemical reactions in biological systems. The reaction is shown below:
ATP(aq) + H2O(l) → ADP(aq) + HPO42–(aq)
for which ΔG°rxn = –30.5 kJ/mol at 37.0°C and pH 7.0. What is the value of ΔGrxn (kJ/mol) in a human erythrocyte in which [ATP] = 2.25 mM, [ADP] = 0.25 mM, and [HPO42–] = 1.65 mM. Is the hydrolysis of ATP spontaneous under these conditions?
The hydrolysis of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to adenosine diphosphate (ADP) is an important reaction in the production of energy to do work or drive chemical reactions in biological systems. The reaction is shown below:
ATP(aq) + H2O(l) → ADP(aq) + HPO42–(aq)
for which ΔG°rxn = –30.5 kJ/mol at 37.0°C and pH 7.0. What is the value of ΔGrxn (kJ/mol) in a human erythrocyte in which [ATP] = 2.25 mM, [ADP] = 0.25 mM, and [HPO42–] = 1.65 mM. Is the hydrolysis of ATP spontaneous under these conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–33.1 kJ, spontaneous
B
–34.9, spontaneous
C
–52.7 kJ, spontaneous
D
+26.1 kJ, nonspontaneous
E
+83.13 kJ, nonspontaneous